Kensey has been with the SPCA of East Texas since she was a kitten. She has an estimated birth date of 3/21/21. She is very smart, knows her name, and will even come when called. She plays fetch and wants to be first in everything, first to eat and first to be petted. She will play all day long with whatever she finds laying around the house and easily entertains herself. She will do best with cats her own age. She enjoys sleeping on her humans or where she likes. Kensey has been completely vetted by the SPCA of East Texas.
Monte is a young DSH mix who was abandoned at a home in Van Texas. He has an estimated birth date of 8/22/21. Monte is adorable and has been around large dogs and cats. He is very friendly and should have no trouble finding a home.
Steve is a Domestic Short Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 8/11/21. He is very playful and loving. Steve is litterbox trained and is current on vaccines. Steve is enjoying his foster home and has been socialized with both dogs and cats. He will be neutered when age appropriate.
Red is a very large 2.5-year-old, Black Mouth Cur mix. She is goofy, smart, and energetic. Red generally does well with other dogs of similar size outside of the home, but is very food and toy protective, so she would do best as the only pet in her home. She could live in a home with respectful older children but no kids under 12. Red is a very happy girl and loves people. She already knows basic commands and is completely house broken. A secure fenced in yard would be perfect for Red so she can run and play helping to burn some of her zoomies. Red has been fully vetted.
MJ is an adult Shepherd Mix with an estimated birth date of 8/4/13. He was rescued after his owner unexpectedly passed away. MJ is shy but will warm up to people. He will need structure and an owner willing to work with him. He is already crate trained and is working on house breaking. MJ does well with other dogs but must be properly introduced. He will do best with an owner that is active and can work with him some on basic training.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.