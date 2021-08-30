Freddy’s estimated birth date is 4/16/21. He is current on shots, has been microchipped, and is already neutered! He loves his cat tree and playing with toys and friends! He has been around dogs, cats, and kids and would do great in a multi-pet home. Freddy is an easy-going kitten that is just looking for a home!
Sandy has no problem showing us her goofy side here at the SPCA of ETX! She is still very young with an estimated birth date of 5/1/21 and is a beautiful Manx. She LOVES playing with feather toys and is extremely friendly! What people don't know is that Sandy has spent the last 9 weeks living at our clinic recovering from the neglect she endured as a kitten. She is doing so much better and is well enough to finally leave our care! She is already litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. Sandy would love an indoor home with kids to keep her busy or another cat that wants to play!
LuLu Lemon was rescued several weeks ago with 8 other kittens. The whole little suffered from horrible flea and fungal infections but have grown so much over the past 7 weeks in our care. She is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 5/1/21. We have had her around other cats, but she had not been introduced to dogs. LuLu Lemon is litterbox trained and is current on vaccines.
Missie is a beautiful 6 year old Lab/Shepherd mix that weighs 81 lbs. She was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas by her owner. She is a smart girl and has learned several basic commands. She is also already house and crate trained. Missie would make the perfect family dog because she is well mannered around other dogs and children. She does well with other dogs and children, she has not been around cats. Missie has yearly allergies that will require Apoquel. Please fill out an adoption application on our website, www.spcaeasttx.com if you would like to adopt Missie!
Matilda, or Madi as we call her, is a young Labrador Mix with an estimated birth date of 7/15/19. Madi knows basic manners and is house broken. Her kennel is her safe space, but she does like to sleep in bed with her humans. Madi is great with kids and likes being right by your side. She is afraid of storms and fireworks, and we believe this is because she was found as stray living in a wooden area. Madi is a healthy girl with no known medical problems. She has been completely vetted and is ready for her forever home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.