Rubble is a special needs American Bulldog who weighs around 47 lbs. Rubble has recently been diagnosed with Megaesophagus. Typically, dogs with Megaesophagus regurgitate food and water which is how we found out that he had the disorder. Because their food does not get into the stomach to be digested, these animals do not grow well and lose weight. Megaesophagus cannot be cured but you can help by feeding with a “Bailey chair.” We have started using a Bailey chair with Rubble and this has helped him so much. Rubble will need an adopter that can work through his medical issues. He is an extremely sweet boy, very goofy, and has quickly picked up on daily routines. He will always have to be fed in his Bailey chair in an upright position and will need someone that has time to manage this. Rubble does well with other dogs and enjoys lots of interaction with people. He is such a friendly boy to everyone.
Emma is a 1 1/2 year old Pit Bull terrier mix who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is a great dog, is housebroken, knows basic commands and can stay inside without being crated for the entire workday. She has a sweet personality, still has a puppy temperament and loves to play fetch or with other big dogs. She is a high energy dog and needs someone to walk her regularly or a large yard to play in. She should be fed separately from other dogs, needs to be in a home without little dogs or cats.
Ocho is a big Great Pyrenees boy that weighs over 93 pounds, is right around 2 years old and has been completely vetted. He is currently undergoing heartworm treatments, is a big love bug and will require regular grooming because of his coat. He has always been a company dog and will require a home with at least a 6 foot privacy fence. He has been around kids and enjoys playing with other dogs. We have noticed that he will need to be feed separately to avoid any food aggression tendencies, he enjoys the outdoors and is also a great house dog.
Duchess is a young domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 6/9/20 and has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Duchess was surrendered to us after her owner had to move into an assisted living facility that did not allow pets. We believe that Duchess would love to be a lap kitty in a quiet home. She is litter box trained and would love to be in the comfort of a home.
Mazie is a 10-year-old beauty who was found as a stray in East Texas. It was obvious that she had lived on the streets for some time and was pretty banged up. Mazie is fully vetted and is living in an SPCA of East Texas foster home while she is waiting to be adopted. She is learning what it is like to be an indoor cat and is adjusting well. She is litter box trained and loves food. She is slowly being introduced to other cats and dogs and would do best with other older pets.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Rd. in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.