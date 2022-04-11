Clooney is still looking for his forever home after being with the SPCA of East Texas for over 8 months. He is a handsome DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 7/22/21. Clooney has a special bond with people since he was bottle raised but he also gets along well with other animals. He has some fantastic quirks and likes to reach up to people on two legs for you to pick him up. He also gives hugs! He has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. He has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder which is managed with antibiotics when he has flare-ups. If you are looking for a well-mannered and well-socialized boy, Clooney is the one for you.
Carmen Sandiego is a miracle kitty who is FIV positive, severely malnourished, and came in with an injury to her leg. Her leg was unable to be saved and required an amputation. Since being in our care, Carmen has gained over 3 lbs. and is much healthier looking and feeling. Carmen will be retested soon but for now, will need to be the only cat in her home. She enjoys all kinds of attention and returns the favor with nose kisses. She is ready to stretch her legs and find a forever home.
Olivia is a 46 lb. German Shorthaired Pointer mix with an estimated birth date of 1/20/20. We pulled her along with her puppies from a shelter in East Texas. Olivia is friendly, she's good with everyone. We would love for her to find a loving family. Olivia is undergoing heartworm treatments right now. She has been spayed and is current on vaccines.
Peach Cobbler loves people and loves kids. She is still young and is needing to learn basic manners. She has lots and lots of energy and would fit in well with an active family. She is very submissive and will flop over on her back when meeting new people. She gets along well with other dogs and is in a home with a senior dog. She is still curious and wants to play with the cats but is needing to learn not to chase. She is very smart and is learning quickly in her foster home. Peach Cobbler is a Heeler mix with an estimated birth date of 6/1/21.
Little Man had his leg amputated after he was shot by a cruel person and it had shattered his leg beyond repair. He is now a tripod but nothing bothers him. Little Man is so laid back and is all about loving his humans. He would do best as the only pet in his home but makes up for it completely with his awesome personality. Little Man enjoys going for walks, car rides, and wouldn't mind movie night cuddling up on the couch. He doesn't need much other than somewhere to call home. We believe Little Man is roughly 4 years old and he weighs about 61 lbs. He is a Pitt Bull Terrier mix.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.