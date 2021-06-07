Champagne Supernova is currently taking it easy in her foster home where she is working on getting used to new sounds, animals, and people. She is not what we would consider a lap kitty yet but maybe with the right person! Champagne has an estimated birth date of 3/27/21 and is current on vaccines, microchipped, and will be spayed when age appropriate. She would do best in a cat savvy home or with someone who is not a first-time pet owner.
Lena is a 1-year-old Domestic Short Hair mix that was found living along in a barn. She is now an indoor cat who is adjusting beautifully to life indoors! She is very easy going, loves other cats, and gets along with anyone. Lena likes to sleep with people or with her doggie friends. She loves the entire world including noisy appliances like the blender!
Perignon is a Manx with an estimated birth date of 4/2/21. This little guy is unique as he was born with a little nub for a tail! Perignon is resting comfortably in his foster home while he waits to find a forever home! He will be fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas and must be an indoor cat. He is not what people would consider a cuddly kitten at this stage in his life, but he might be when he is a little older. Give him a little time and he will be a great companion kitty!
Jellybean was rescued with her littermates from a local shelter when they were only 1-2 weeks old. Her birth date is estimated to be 03/12/21. We believe Jellybean is a Plott Hound mix and will be medium to large. We love this sweet girl’s personality and spunk. She has Shaker Syndrome which causes her body to shake. Most dogs who have this syndrome are otherwise normal, except from tremors. Jellybean loves to play and enjoys being around people. She is working on her puppy manners and will be fully vetted by the SPCA.
Chevy is a 6-year-old Bull Terrier Mix that weighs 63 lbs. Chevy lost her home after her owner passed away and was left behind with 20 other dogs. We want to find her a loving home. One that has a yard and space for her to run and play. She is very friendly, crate and house trained, and is a people lover. Chevy would do best as the only dog in her home or one that has other mellow dogs.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.