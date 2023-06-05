Blue Bunny has been in our care ever since he was a 4-week-old puppy. He was abandoned in the middle of a busy road with his littermates. Luckily, he was brought to us. Blue Bunny is an adorable mixed breed, most likely Shepherd/Labrador, with an estimated birth date of 12/5/22. Blue Bunny has been working on his basic puppy manners and is doing so well! He has been around other dogs, cats, and livestock. If you are looking for a puppy with the personality of an adult, Blue Bunny is just that. He is so friendly to everyone, and we are so sad he has been overlooked for so long.
Cyrus is an English Bulldog who weighs 65 lbs. He is a big hunk of pure love who has recently been placed on a doggy diet. This sweet boy has been through a lot. He was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after his owner could no longer give him the proper care a Bulldog needs. Cyrus had been living outside for years and his skin and health showed it. Cyrus has a skin infection currently due to his breed and because he was kept outside. He has entropion which will require surgery, this is why you will see scars on his eyes. He also has a large underbite and malocclusion. We are looking for a home with breed experience. He is not a breed that anyone should adopt.
Cortana is a young Doberman Pinscher mix that will be a large breed adult. She was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is such a beautiful girl! She is working on all her puppy manners and will need an owner willing to continue working with her. Cortana will make an excellent companion for someone. She has been spayed, microchipped, is up to date on vaccines and is on heartworm and flea preventatives.
Jolene is a beautiful DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 1/19/22. She came to our rescue as a soon to be mother. She gave birth to 6 happy & healthy babies. Now it's time for Jolene to find a forever home. She has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. We are looking for an indoor home for her to live in. Jolene will be your shadow, so we are looking for a family that is cat savvy and wanting an affectionate addition to their home! Jolene is a sensitive girl but does respond and comes right to you when you call her name. She's a sweetie and gets along with other cats. She's a little jumpy so a quiet household might be best. Loves being petted and cuddling but not so much being picked up.
Pandora is a Domestic Short Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 4/14/21. Pandora will need a quiet home with a patient family. We know a home without kids would be where she would thrive best. She frightens easily with loud noises and will need several weeks to feel comfortable in her home. Once she is comfortable, she will start lounging around the house, playing with toys, and coming up to her humans for snuggles and pets. She is litterbox trained and needs an indoor home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.