Haggard walked right into our clinic on a Sunday afternoon. We believe he was dumped nearby and knew exactly where to go to find help. Haggard is heartworm positive but will be treated through our program. We have had him neutered, microchipped, and he is current on vaccines. Haggard is house-trained and is well-mannered. He doesn’t pull when on a leash and enjoys going for walks and outings. He is a staff favorite because of his laid-back personality. We estimate Haggard to be about 4.5 years old, weighs 55 pounds and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
Simon was found as a stray in East Texas with a collar on, and no tags. He was an unaltered male- severely malnourished with a large mass on his hind leg. He had been wandering the county roads for some time and was spotted laying in a ditch. When his finder stopped to check on him, he perked up. We believe Simon is a Mastiff mix. We removed his tumor and had x-rays taken of his back. Apparently, he had been shot by someone at some point in his life and has a bullet near his spine. He is good with other dogs. He would enjoy a home with a yard because of his size. We estimate he is 7 years old and he is around 68 pounds.
Tessa is just as beautiful as can be. She is almost 3 years old and is a DSH mix. Tessa has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. She has not been around dogs or cats but is great with children of all ages! She is acclimated to being inside only.
Scrappy is sassy and super cute. She is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 12/25/2021. Scrappy was rescued by a kind family who got her comfortable living with big dogs, cats, and kids. Scrappy is litterbox trained and is looking for an indoor home. She is a cuddle buddy right now and would bond easily with her new family.
Annabelle is a 7-year-old DLH cat that was picked up as a stray in East Texas. She is very quiet and needs a loving home. Annabelle will require an owner that can provide her with routine grooming. She is litterbox trained, current on vetting, and is ready for her new home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.