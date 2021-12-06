Aniston is a precious kitten that was found as a stray in East Texas. She was bottle raised by an SPCA of East Texas foster family making her a very loving and loving kitten. Aniston is also smart and playful! We would love for her to find the perfect family.
Clooney is just one handsome boy! He has an estimated birth date of 7/22/21 and he was bottle raised by an SPCA of East Texas foster. Clooney is your typical kitten with lots of kitten energy.
Whisper is a lap dog in the making and loves her people dearly! Whisper likes many things including playing fetch and being held. She is a 17 lbs. Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 11/11/2020. Whisper would do well in a home with other dogs that weren't too active, and she just goes with the flow. She is working on basic house manners but with routine she will get it! We rescue Whisper from a neglectful situation, and she is finally starting to look and feel better.
Periwinkle is the cutest 2.5-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix ever!! She has been completely vetted and is ready for her new home! She has a wonderful personality, loves toys, LOVES treats, and LOVES people. She will do just about anything for a stuffed toy or treat. We would consider her crate trained and she is not a barker. Periwinkle is very high energy and would do better in a home without small children. She gets very playful and might accidently knock over a small child. Periwinkle would love a family that enjoys walks because she enjoys the outdoors. She will require a home with a completely fenced in yard with at least a 6 ft privacy fence. Periwinkle would do best as the only pet in her home and has not been around other dogs. She has just the sweetest personality with people, and we would love for her to find a home soon!!!
Roux is roughly 1 year old and is a mixed breed. Roux is high energy that will require an active home. He enjoys walking, jogging, hiking and loves playing fetch too! Chasing tennis balls is his favorite pastime. He weighs 51 lbs. and has been fully vetted.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.