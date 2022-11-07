Bowie is a young 40 lbs. Pit Bull Terrier mix. We estimated his birth date to be 12/11/2021. Bowie is so sweet, gentle, and great with you kids. He LOVES toys. He will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 ft. or taller privacy fence. Bowie rides well in the car and is working on leash training. He will grow a little more but is about done growing. We know he had to have had a family once upon a time because he is such a loving boy.
Basil was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after her owner unexpectedly passed away. She is a Plott Hound Mix with an estimated birth date of 2/7/17. Basil is opening up to us but will require a patient owner. She enjoys routine and would love a home with a yard.
Dargan was born in our rescue on 4/2/22. He is a handsome boy. Dargan is one laid back kitty. He will settle very quickly into his new home! He is always very happy and such a love bug. If you are looking to adopt a cuddly kitty that will sleep in bed with you, Dargan is the one. We know that Dargan would do great in a multi-pet home and he is respectful of kids. We are looking for an indoor home.
Kitty is a stunning 8 year old DLH mix with an estimated birth date of 10/7/2014. Kitty has always been an indoor house cat and we are only looking for a home that can provide her with just that. She is a proper girl and loves being brushed. Kitty has always been the only pet in her home so she will need a slow introduction to new animals. kitty is already litterbox trained, fully vetted, and ready for her forever home.
Gracie is a 2 year old DSH mix that was found on the streets of East Texas. Gracie is good with everyone, but she would prefer to be the only cat in her home. She is a lap kitty and loves to be petted. We believe that her previous family fed her people food because she is a foodie. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. She's friendly with everyone she meets and loves to give kitty kisses.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.