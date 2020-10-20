Little Bo Peep is a domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 7/20/20. She is already litter box trained and does well with other animals. She has a shy but loving personality. Little Bo Peep is ready for adoption and will need to be kept indoors only.
Oreo Cat is a domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 7/22/20. She is growing into such a beauty after being rescued from horrible conditions. Oreo Cat is super energetic now that she has gained a little weight and is feeling better. She would do well with other pets but might take time to adjust. Oreo Cat has been enjoying the indoor life and we will require that her new family keep her inside only.
Tito is a gorgeous black beauty with a white chest. He had a very rough start in his short seven weeks. At one week of age, his mom was hit by a car making the SPCA’s bottle-feeding team jump into action. He is working on his puppy manners, housebreaking and has been crate trained. He will be a large adult dog so his new owners will need to be committed to regular exercise and activity.
Jolie, a spaniel/pointer mix, is estimated to be one- year-old. Jolie is a petite gal and would do great in almost any home. She loves all kinds of toys and gets so excited to play. She is shy but does like to cuddle. She has so much potential but will need time to adjust.
Samson is a 2-year-old spaniel/pointer mix that was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. He has an extremely sweet personality. Samson is very shy and will need an owner that can give him time and TLC. He will require a home with a completely fenced in backyard. He can climb so wooden privacy fence is needed.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.