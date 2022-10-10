Rusty is a Greyhound mix with an estimated birth date of 8/27/21. He gets along with other dogs and he loves to play. He loves visiting the dog park and will burn energy playing fetch. Rusty loves toys and will get them out of his toy basket and take them all to his bed. He is a VERY big cuddlier and loves his people. He is almost housebroken but will use puppy pads inside his home. He is a very good listener and already knows the command "sit." Rusty will be easy to train since he is very smart and extremely treat motivated. He was found as a stray and is not looking back at his past.
Curtis is a 1.5 year old black lab mix with gorgeous brown eyes. He was rescued from a hoarding situation in Smith County. He is doing great on his leash training and loves being with people. Curtis will require a privacy fence as he likes to explore the outdoors. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Hermione was living as an outdoor cat when she was rescued by a good Samaritan. It's just sad how she was thrown out and left to defend herself. Hermione doesn't show well at our facility but she is a shadow kitty. She will follow you around and wrap herself around your legs. Eventually she will let you pick her up and give her head kisses. She is just very big about trust and can be very loveable when given time to adjust to her surroundings and her new caregivers. She is not a lap baby but will come to you when she wants to be petted. She is very curious and likes to explore. She loves her feather wand and if someone will take the time to play with her, you will see her true personality. We would like to find her a home where she can be the only pet. However, she does have the potential to get along with other animals if introduced properly and given her space. She likes doing things her own way but she is a sweet girl. Hermione has an estimated birth date of 3/4/20 and is ready for her forever home.
Twinkles is a 9.5 year old cat who is looking for a quiet home to lounge around in. He has been front declawed and will need to be kept completely indoors. Twinkles was fortunate enough to have a loving owner most of his life until his owner's passing. Twinkles would do best in a home without young children. He is used to being around other cats but has not been around dogs.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.