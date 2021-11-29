Pommery is both dog and cat friendly!! She has a birth date of 4/2/21 and is the last of her litter to find a home. Pommery would be perfect in a multi-pet home, and she is an indoor only cat. She has been fully vetted and is ready for her home.
Pip has an estimated birth date of 4/16/21 and was picked up by Animal Control when he was just a newborn. Pip has been completely vetted, now he just needs a home! He loves his cat tree and playing with toys and friends! He has been around dogs, cats, and kids and would do great in a multi-pet home.
Casey is a beautiful 2-year-old Tortie mix. She has a very friendly personality! She is FIV positive and will live a long and healthy life but will need to be the only cat in her home or with other FIV+ cats. She is looking for an indoor home.
Sally is a petite Chihuahua/Pug mix weighing only 12 pounds and aged at a little over 1 year. She is a gentle, sweet soul that would love to be a part of a loving family. She is housebroken and will make a loyal companion. Sally will need another dog in her home to help her open up and feel more comfortable.
Vanderbilt is a Labrador Mix and we estimate his birth date to be 4/21/16. He really is a well-mannered boy and enjoys going for walks. He uses a Halti and does not pull. He has been working on basic manners and now knows "sit" and "wait." He sleeps in his kennel at night and can be left unkenneled in the house during the day. Overall, he is a great dog - loves running around in the yard, basking in the sun, playing with his blanket and toys, and belly rubs!! Vanderbilt would do best as the only pet in his home but does great with children. Please help us find this sweet boy a home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.