Zuri is a Catahoula/Retriever mix that we expect will be a large breed adult. We know mom and she is a 76 lb Lab mix that was a stray. She is one of 11 siblings born on Valentine's Day of 2023. Zuri has been microchipped, is up-to-date on vaccines and has been spayed. She is a fun loving, playful pup that is working on housebreaking and puppy socialization. She loves other dogs and the great outdoors.
Raine is Border Collie mix with an estimated birth date of 11/29/22. She was found running in Wood County when she was picked up by the sheriff’s department. Raine is going to be a large dog when fully grown and will need a home that can accommodate her size. Raine is working on house breaking and will need a family that can be consistent with her routine. She has been around other dogs and we really feel that she would do well in a home with another dog that was still playful. Raine has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.
Lolly is a large breed, gentle girl that we believe is a Lab mix. We estimate she is approximately three years of age. Her DOB is 11/30/2019. We just started Lolly's heartworm treatments and hope to have her heartworm free soon. Her foster family said she is a fabulous house guest. Lolly is housebroken, crate trained and will entertain herself with Kong toys, and Nyla bones. She loves her daily walks with her fur foster friend named Cami. Lolly will be great with an active family or adults. She's very curious and affectionate and loves her people, often following them from room to room. She is continuing to work on house manners and basic commands and is a super quick learner.
Cleopatra came to our rescue one Saturday after a good Samaritan found her abandoned behind a vacant home. She still needs to gain more weight and be spayed before she can go to her new home but when she gets to that point, she is going to make her family fall in love. Cleopatra is a 6-year-old DSH mix who weighs about 6.2 lbs. She is very loving and will need a family who can reciprocate the feeling. She is litterbox trained and current on vaccines. A previous accident has left her with an injury to her tail that has made it shorter than it should be. It has healed and she is in no pain.
Cutie is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 3/3/23. She was rescued by a good Samaritan who took on the whole litter of 5. She usually sits back and watches her siblings play and will eventually join in on the fun. She does not like to be picked up, but she is still very sweet and will start purring once you give her some attention. It's so cute how she will just stare at you like she is hanging onto every word when you talk to her. That little face just melts our hearts. While she is usually very mellow, she can also be very vocal when she wants something. Cutie will need an indoor home. She will be spayed when age appropriate and has been microchipped and vaccinated.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.