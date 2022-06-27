Gunner is a Labrador mix around 2 months old. He was surrendered to our rescue after he was found in a fenced-in backyard. The family believes that he was tossed over their fence since there was no other way that he could have gotten back there. Gunner was moved to a foster home and is doing fantastic learning his puppy manners.
Lilah is a 2-year-old, 58 lbs, Bernese Mountain Dog mix. She has been vaccinated, spayed, dewormed, and is heartworm negative. She was found as a stray presumed to be abandoned. She was taken to a vet clinic where the staff took her in and is fostering her until adopted. Lilah is great with people and plays well with other dogs. She is dominant but has great energy and is obedient.
Newt is a stunning little guy and is just as friendly as can be. He was born on 03/25/2022. Newt has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. He will make a great companion for a single person or a large family. He is into exploring and getting loved by everyone he meets.
Spike is a DSH Mix with a birth date of 5/15/2014. He has lived his entire life as an indoor-only cat and he has been front declawed. He is current on vaccines, microchipped, and has been neutered. Spike has a very friendly personality and greets people by chirping. Spike is ready for a loving home.
Stella Rose has an estimated birth date of 4/7/21 and is still very young. She was living as a stray in East Texas and was brought to us as a mother-to-be. Stella will require regular grooming since her hair is a long coat. She is searching for an indoor home. This precious girl gets along with both dogs and cats and would blend in perfectly into a multi-pet home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.