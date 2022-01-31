Peaches is almost 2 years old and is a Terrier mix. She was rescued by a kind family who took her in as a pregnant stray. Peaches had 8 puppies who have all been adopted and now it's her turn. She has not been around other animals since she was recently nursing puppies so a proper introduction will be necessary with other animals. Peaches is already house trained and is a friendly family dog. She is just a happy gal and loves people and getting lots of attention.
Dolly is a beautiful 60 lb Pit Bull/Terrier mix who has an estimated birth date of 9/22/2015. She is extremely athletic and goofy. Dolly must be the only animal in her home. She would love a yard to run and play and will require a 6 ft privacy fence. Dolly has been searching for a loving home for several years now. She loves toys, walks, and belly rubs. She is very smart, knows several commands, and is already house broken.
MJ is a Shepherd Mix with an estimated birth date of 8/4/13. He has a very shy and timid personality but would surely blossom in the perfect home. He is crate trained and is currently working on becoming house trained. MJ would do well with other dogs once properly introduced. We would love for MJ to finally get his chance at a new home.
Phillips is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 4/9/21. He was found with a very bad injury to his tail which was infested with maggots and had to have his tail amputated. Phillips has been neutered, microchipped and is up-to-date on vaccines. He is litterbox trained and has been around both dogs and cats.
Tinkerbelle is a beautiful girl. She was found wandering a neighborhood in Tyler, TX when she was rescued by a good Samaritan. Tinkerbelle is settling in her foster home and they say she loves getting lots of attention! She is becoming more brave and loves to be around people. She doesn't mind other cats but doesn't understand how to play with them yet. She likes toys! She just wants to be your shadow and will follow you anywhere! We estimate her to be about 3 years old.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.