Monday is with the SPCA of East Texas waiting for her forever family to find her. She is super sweet, loves being around people and other dogs. We have had her spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She is also current on flea/tick and heartworm prevention. Monday was found on a busy highway with her two young puppies. Her puppies have been placed into wonderful families and now it's Monday's turn to find her home. Monday is well mannered and anyone with a handful of treats will be her new best friend. Monday is a 47 lb. Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 12/1/21.
Moses is almost 7 years old, 20 lbs, and is a Poodle/Shih Tzu mix. Moses has many great qualities but gets nervous around young children and lots of commotion. He will need a family that can go slow and give him plenty of patience. A home without kids is a must. Moses is completely house broken and walks well on a leash. He is not at all a fan of the kennel and does have some kennel aggression issues that we are working through. Moses will require regular grooming which his new owner must commit to. He has been a client of Bed Bath and Bonz for 6 years and is comfortable with them and they know him well. We hope someone will give Moses a chance.
Sherman is a Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 9/27/22. Sherman was only four weeks old when he was picked up as an orphan on a county road in East Texas. He is growing like a weed and is a fun loving buddy to all. He is always up for car rides making him very easy to travel with and he even sits in his seat so proper. He loves sleeping in bed with his human but will gladly sleep quietly in his crate at night. Sherman is a very intelligent puppy making him easy to train. He has started working on leash walking and house training. Sherman is well mannered around dogs, cats, and plays nicely with young children. He will get energetic and would do best with another younger dog. Anyone who knows the Labrador breed knows that they are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions who have so much affection to go around. He would be a perfect fit for an active and outdoorsy family.
Milena is a 3 year old DSH mix that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after she was found by a good Samaritan. She will be spayed soon and is current on her vaccines. She is FIV/FeLV negative. Just in the short time she has been with us we can tell she is a sweetheart. She is a little anxious around dogs and cats right now but that is to be expected. We are only looking for an indoor home for Milena, her life on the streets is in the past.
Dolly is a precious DMH mix with an estimated birth date of 10/27/22. Dolly is in a foster home where she is taking it slow but learning to mingle with other friendly cats and dogs. Dolly is very friendly but cautious. She would do best around older children because loud noises and quick movements still scare her. We are looking for an indoor home for Dolly. Anyone willing to show Dolly a little patience she has a lot of love to offer back.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.