Tara is a 6-year-old, 60 pound Labrador Mix. She started out as a timid girl to one that is begging for belly pets and ear scratches. Young children with sudden movement and loud sounds can still startle her, but once she is used to someone, she wants to please. Recommended to NOT have small animals or cats around her. She has been friends with a few dogs in her past, yet she is also territorial … so maybe a calm male dog for a companion. She needs a yard with a 6 foot privacy fence. She appears to be housebroken. She walks well on a leash. She LOVES her squeaky toys and will throw them into the air when in the yard. She knows basic commands like sit, lie down, hold (wait before going through the door of home and car), up (sofa or car), okay! (come through the door or out of the car), this way (when her nose wants to lead her astray on a walk), and “Tara, come.”
Tammy is a 3-year-old Shepherd mix that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She was terrified when brought into our care and hid under anything she could to get away. Slowly she is warming up to people and will show interest in being a lap dog and sleeping on the bed if she is around you for some time. She gets along great with other dogs once she gets to know them. She is not aggressive but, will require a proper meet and greet. She listens and takes corrections well. She is crate trained and house broken. She is working on leash walking and is doing well. Tammy will need a home that will go slow. She can still be very nervous, and it will take her a bit to warm up but, it will be worth it. She will attach herself to people and is a young, beautiful, loyal girl. She would do best in a home that has a backyard for her to relax in. She does play fetch and enjoys the outdoors. Please consider giving Tammy a forever home!
Periwinkle is a female American Staffordshire Terrier mix with an estimate birth date of 12/24/2018. She is a happy, funny, playful girl who weighs 34 lbs. Periwinkle loves people, toys, and treats. She will need to be the only dog in the home or in a home that is willing to work with her. She is currently working on house breaking and enjoys playing outside. Periwinkle is currently being treated for heartworms and is current on vaccines.
Butterball was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. Sadly, she was seen being tossed out of a car on a rural road. She is now in our care and is recovering. We are beginning our search for a new family to adopt her. She is 4 years old and has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Butterball got her name for a reason and needs to lose a few pounds. She is adorable, likes to be held, and is affectionate to people. She would do best in a quiet home. She does not seem very fond of dogs, loud noises, or cats, but we know her personality towards people will help her find her forever home!
Tiger Lily is a 4-year-old Domestic Short Hair mix that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas when her owner was moving and was unable to take her along. She hates change, kennels, and vet clinics and will not open up in a new home right away. Once comfortable, she will rub on you, purr, give you nose kisses, etc. We were not able to touch her for at least 2 weeks after taking her in but now she has turned into an extremely different and affectionate cat. We would like for her to go to a home with an experienced cat owner that understands cat behaviors. She will be a completely different cat if left alone for about 1-2 weeks in a new place. She enjoys playing with feathered toys and lasers. She would do best in a home as the only pet. Please consider giving Tiger Lily a forever home if you are searching for a cat!