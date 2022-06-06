Cadbury weighs about 54 lbs. and is a 4-year-old Plott Hound mix. Cadbury has a shy personality but will open up and is extremely loving, smart, and has a perfect temperament. Cadbury's foster family says that she is perfect. She is completely housebroken and does not need to be crated when left alone in her home. She is in a home with other animals and is well-mannered.
Atticus is a young Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 12/26/21. He weighs 28 lbs right now but we expect him to be very large when fully grown. He was picked up by a Good Samaritan. Atticus had to have one of his back legs amputated due to an accident. He popped back up after surgery and carried on with life! Despite having only three legs, he has no limitations and can run very well. Atticus is very playful and needs someone who can give him lots of love and attention. He has such a happy-go-lucky look at life and loves everyone. He is just so hard not to love. Atticus is the perfect example of how resilient dogs are. This big boy has been neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on vaccines.
Casey is still searching for her forever home! She is a beautiful 2.5-year-old Tortie mix. She will live a long and healthy life but will need to be the only cat in her home or with other FIV+ cats. Casey is litter box trained and has been fully vetted. She has the BEST personality and is a joy to be around.
Kekah is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 8/25/20. Kekah was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas as a pregnant stray. She had a beautiful litter of kittens who are all ready to find homes for themselves. Kekah is very affectionate and follows her foster mom around the house. She is litterbox trained. Kekah has been around dogs and cats and does well once she gets to know them. We are searching for a home that is wanting an indoor cat.
Apollo is a 5-year-old DSH Mix with a birth date of 1/15/17. He has lived his entire life as an indoor-only cat. Apollo came to us after his owner passed away. He is current on vaccines, microchipped, neutered, and declawed. Apollo does best as the only cat but has lived in a home with others. He loves attention and will be a great addition to a family.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.