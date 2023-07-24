Dolly is a Pit Bull Terrier mix with a birth date of 9/22/2015. Dolly is a large breed dog weighing in at 73 lbs. At eight years of age, she plays for a short period of time but does love her nap time. Dolly would make a great companion animal for someone that works from home. Once Dolly meets you and trusts you, she is your bestie! She has a prey drive so no small animals or cats. Dolly tends to prefer older male dogs as her friend but would also be content being the Queen of the castle! She is fully vetted and is house broken.
Gia is such a sweet girl. She's a big cuddler and loves to give kisses. She has great leash manners and walks on a great loose-leash. She loves to play and loves chasing balls. Caution on playing as she can get mouthy and nippy. She's sensitive. She is very picky on who (human) she likes. Tends to not like guys, but with someone who gives her time to trust she will be just fine. Gia is a Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 6/4/22. She was dumped with her 10 puppies, left in a crate at a local business.
Latte is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 5/1/22. She is shy with new people but turns into a total Velcro pup once she feels comfortable. She likes to lay in your lap and will roll over for rubs. She would do best in a home with a yard so that she could run and play. She sleeps all night in her crate and is working on house breaking. She has only had positive interactions with other animals. Latte would be perfect for a family with time to work with her.
Annie is a little over one year old and is looking for a loving home. We are searching for a cat savvy family that does not have young children visiting. Someone who is home most of the time is ideal because Annie likes the company. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. Annie has not been around dogs or other cats. Annie is very loving and affectionate but in typically female kitty fashion she will let you know when she is done. Annie has lived indoors her whole life and is well adjusted to the life of luxury.
Barbie is ready for a new adventure. She is very sweet and loving gal. Even gives you kisses and loves to be held upset down and have her belly rubbed. She was recently spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Barbie is litter box trained making her the perfect indoor companion! Barbie was found as a stray in East Texas. She was coaxed indoors by her finder and adjusted extremely fast. We estimated her to be about 1.5 years old, estimated birth date of 1/1/22.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.