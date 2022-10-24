Misty is a 2 year old, 52 lb., Shepherd mix. She was picked up as a stray along with her 6 puppies. She has been fully vetted. Misty is a turnkey family dog. She loves affection and is a people pleaser. She is perfect around small children. She would not do well around livestock or cats . She prefers to be the only dog in the home and get all of the love.
Baby is an American Staffordshire Terrier Mix with an estimated birth date of 8/4/13. She is house trained and walks great on a leash. She would do well in a home with older children that can keep her busy. She is still playful and enjoys playing fetch with anyone! She would love to be someone's companion but needs to be the only pet in her home.
Waldo has come a long way since we rescued him in late July 2022. He was basically completely hairless from neglect and had severe trust issues with people from the start. After spending months in our care receiving proper TLC he has blossomed into something we never thought would happen! Waldo needs a very patient family to continue showing him love and care. He is the epitome of a rescue dog. He never lived indoors and was fending for himself until we took him in. He is learning toys, soft beds, and how to be showered with love. He is working on house breaking but we know that if he was placed into a home it would only be a matter of time before he caught onto his new routine. Waldo is a Heeler/Labrador mix, Medium in size and has an estimated birth date of 1/15/21.
Tootsie is a beautiful Medium Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 6/13/2022. Tootsie is a Polydactyly. What that means is she has a few extra toes. This actually makes her all the more unique! Tootsie has been with the SPCA of East Texas for over 10 weeks. She is living with a wonderful foster family until a home is found. Tootsie has been fully vetted including microchipped. She is more of a companion cat and doesn't really like to be picked up or held. She is as friendly as they come but being a female, everything is on her terms. We could see her in a home with other pets and older children who know how to respect boundaries.
Patty was recently rescued after being found at a local business with her sister Gertie. Patty loves belly rubs and playing with toys. She has an estimated birth date of 1/22/21 and is a DSH mix. Patty is completely litterbox trained. We have not had her around dogs but she has been around other cats. Patty has been spayed and is current on vaccines. She is needing an indoor home with a family that will give her unconditional love. Patty has a shy personality and would be great for a single person or a quiet home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.