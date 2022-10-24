Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.