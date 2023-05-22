Ramona is a six-month-old Cur/Terrier mix that currently weighs around 30 pounds. We estimate her DOB as 08.12.2022. She was found as a stray pup in Hawkins, Texas with four other siblings. While we do not know mom or dad, we do know she is a beauty. Ramona has a lot of energy and is looking for an active family with children or another fur friend. She is spayed, had all annual vaccinations, microchipped and is on monthly flea and heartworm prevention.
Rosa is a mixed breed who was found on a property in Rusk County. Ramona did not have the best start in life. She was found emaciated along with her littermates who found sanctuary on a kind lady's back porch. Her luck changed when she was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. Rosa has gained weight and is a healthy girl. She is working on her puppy manners. She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Rosa would be a great companion for an active person. She has a lot of energy and would do well in a home with a fenced in yard. We estimate Rosa to have a birth date of 8/12/2022.
Sadie is a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix that is around one year of age. She was found to be a pregnant stray in Smith County and unfortunately all her babies did not survive. Although she is a timid girl at first, she does warm up nicely with a patient person or family. She is housebroken and loves "pets" and attention. She is a large breed and is good with companion dogs around her size. Sadie does not prefer cats or smaller animals. Sadie does experience separation anxiety when left alone for extended periods of time so a commitment to kennel training is a must. She loves kisses and loves to give kisses.
Smudge has an estimated birth date of 8/1/21 and was found as a stray in East Texas. Smudge is well acclimated around both dogs and cats. She will keep to herself most of the day but will mingle with others when she feels up to it. Smudge is a well-adjusted house cat. She will need a few days to settle into her home and then you will see her sweet personality. Smudge has already been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines.
Xenia is a young Domestic Short Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 9/1/22. Xenia has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Xenia was brought to us after living on the streets. She has acclimated to indoor life and so we are looking for an indoor only home. She is very friendly and absolutely loves affection. She will gently nudge your hand for more pets. Xenia is litterbox trained already and will be a great companion for someone.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.