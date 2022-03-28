Prada is a 9-month-old German Shepherd mix with a story to be told. Prada and her siblings were surrendered to the SPCA as an unwanted and accidental litter. Prada was immediately identified as the runt at only 1.5lbs and had great difficulty keeping up with her littermates. We placed Prada with a medical foster to supplement bottle feedings in hopes to help her gain weight. As time went on, it was apparent that Prada was not your normal/typical puppy. Her siblings left for new homes and Prada still weighed 5lb! After further testing, it was determined that Prada has a form of Dwarfism which is rare but apparent in German Shepherds. Prada will need lifelong medical care as she lacks many natural hormones and will need supplemental medications. We are looking for a home that can care for her needs and be prepared for future medical costs. She is puppy pad trained, good with other dogs, and sleeps in her crate at night. If you've never been around a dwarf dog, you'll be in for a treat. She's unique, quirky, and so cute.
Erick is a Labrador Retriever Mix. He is 8 years old and weighs around 67 lbs. and is a handsome large boy! Because he spent most of his life in a concrete kennel, he is now showing some signs of having arthritic pain in his joints. He would love a home with a grassy yard for him to walk in and lounge around in. Erick walks well on a leash and enjoys outings. He loves plush toys and squeaky noises! Erick will need a patient owner who is willing to give him a chance to learn his routine. Please know that Erick must go to a home with a 6ft privacy fence.
Emory is a sweet and easy-going companion. She was found by a neighbor who had to watch as her previous owner intentionally hit her with his car. Following the incident, Emory and her 2 puppies were brought to the SPCA of East Texas to be surrendered. Emory had a badly injured left knee, dislocated right hip, and severe spondylosis in her back. She has since undergone FHO surgery for her painful hip. Despite her injuries, Emory is upbeat and gentle with other dogs. She has been around cats and is well socialized with people. Emory would make a good family dog for a laid-back family or companion for an individual.
Izzie is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 11/3/21. Izzie is still a little shy but is opening up in her foster home! She is starting to enjoy cuddle time especially if you have a heated blanket nearby. Izzie is completely litterbox trained and current on vaccines. She has been around young kids and other pets and she is litterbox trained.
Gracie is a 2-year-old DSH mix that was found on the streets of East Texas. Gracie is good with everyone, but she would prefer to be the only cat in her home. She is a lap kitty and loves to be petted. We believe that her previous family fed her people food because she is a foodie. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. She's friendly with everyone she meets and loves to give kitty kisses.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.