Bambi is a young domestic medium hair mix that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. Bambi would do well in a home with other pets and kids. She was surrendered because she was not using her litterbox. We are currently working on finding out what litter she likes best and how we can resolve this issue.
GiGi is a 1-year-old that was rescued as a stray by a kindhearted person. She has been spayed and completely vaccinated. She is friendly around other cats but has not been around dogs. She absolutely LOVES playing with toys and other cats. She is very sweet and affectionate. She is also talkative and full of personality. This sweet girl is an indoor companion cat and would make a great new addition to any home.
Bling is a cutie. She is a young Labrador mix with a birth date of 1/15/21. We believe she has some Great Pyrenees in her and we expect her to grow very large in size. Bling has a laid back and lovable personality. She will need a home that has a fenced in backyard. She will need space to run and play. She enjoys playing with others and toys. She will require some basic training and would benefit from an owner that has time to work on house breaking. She will be ready for adoption soon and will be fully vetted after she is 16 weeks of age!
Coconut was rescued as a stray by a kindhearted person that took her in and gave her plenty of TLC. Coconut is about 2 years old and has been spayed and completely vaccinated. She is friendly around other cats but has not been around dogs. She loves her chin to be petted and is very affectionate. She does have a chatty side when she has something to tell you. This sweet girl is an indoor companion cat and would make a great new addition to any home.
Chopstick is a Dachshund terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/31/20. He is so handsome and unique looking. He was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas by his owner along with 6 other littermates. He is working on house breaking and crate training while in his foster home but will need an owner willing to continue to work on this. Chopstick is current on vaccines and will be neutered when he is age appropriate. We never saw what breed the dad was so we cannot guarantee that he will stay small.