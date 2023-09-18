Bertha burrowed under a senior lady's porch in Teaselville, Texas to escape this heat. Ms. Bertha is in her late 80's and was not able to care for this abandoned pup. A Good Samaritan was working at the home and Bertha tried to follow her car. She knew she could not leave without helping the lady and the pup! We assume Bertha has some heeler in her but we do know for a fact she is adorable. She is approximately 2 .5 months of age and weighs around 10 lbs. Bertha has puppy energy that will require tossing the ball, taking long walks, and playing in the backyard. She is working on her housebreaking, and manners. She is treat motivated and loves positive reinforcement /attention so if given the structure and time, she will blossom. We feel she will be a medium sized adult. Bertha is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Canal is my name, and I was born on 6/11/23 under a house. My mom is part Labrador and part Catahoula. I would love a home with a family that can spend time with me playing in the yard or taking me out for walks when the weather is cool. I love playing! One day I am going to grow big and will need space to run around and play. I am still working on house breaking and I am learning to sleep in my kennel at night.
Decatur is what they all call me. I was born on 6/11/23 and I am a Catahoula/Labrador mix. I am looking for a fun-loving family of my very own. I promise to give my new family tons of kisses and will love you forever. I am working on house and crate training.
Felix is READY for adoption! He is a Domestic Short Hair Mix with an estimated birth date of 3/31/23. Felix and his littermates were found by a good Samaritan. He is still very cautious in new situations. He will thrive in a real home where he can run and play. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.
Juniper is a beautiful DSH beauty who was born approx. May 2023,2023 and is ready for her furr-ever family. Juniper can entertain herself with toys and is affectionate with people. She is used to being around other cats. Juniper is energetic, curious, and ready for her next adventure with you.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.