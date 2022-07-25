Lucy is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 4/27/22. She is current on vetting and will be spayed when age appropriate. She doesn't mind getting pets, laying on your lap, or getting attention. She sure has come a long way since being rescued from off the streets. She is still very shy but is coming around. She likes to lay in bed with her foster family. Lucy has a brother named Dusty that she loves. We are looking for an indoor home that can provide Lucy with lots of TLC.
Mr. Chunkerton is searching for a loving home! He is a handsome Flame Point Siamese and has an estimated birth date of 4/7/22. He is very outgoing and playful. He likes to cuddle in short bursts and then is off to the next adventure. He is current on all vaccines and has been neutered.
Zsa Zsa would love to settle down in her new home as soon as she can. This beautiful friendly girl is about 1 year old. She has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on vaccines. She is needing an indoor home with a loving family. She has been around other animals and would do well in a multi-pet home.
Lil Bobby is searching for a family to love. This adorable pup is a Hound mix and we have estimated his date of birth to be 2/2/22. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on all his vaccinations. Lil Bobby is perfectly mannered around other animals and children. He suffered from a broken leg when he was rescued and was known as the puppy with the little blue cast. Once his leg had healed, we saw a much happier little guy who just wanted to explore everything. Lil Bobby has a mellow and extremely friendly personality.
Scritch is great with other dogs and all humans but needs to be in a cat-free home. She is a high-energy companion and will love an active person to run and explore the world alongside. She is a 49 lbs. Plott Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 4/9/20. Scritch was found as a stray in East Texas and after no owner was located, she was brought to the SPCA of East Texas. Scritch will make a fantastic family dog.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.