Schotzie was surrendered to the SPCA because her owners were moving and could not take her. There is a lot of her to love at 68 lbs. We estimate her birthdate is 05/24/2019. She is high energy dog that loves attention and long, long walks, she knows the sit command and is a gentle treat taker. She has a great temperament - is eager to please and has a lot of love to give to her "people". She will be better with older children (ages 8 and up due to her size). Schotzie is working on the leash training and is doing well using a harness. She is spayed, vaccinated, will be undergoing heartworm treatment soon.
Kate came to the SPCA from a hoarding situation in Smith County. She was almost hairless due to fleas, poor nutrition, and a lack of care. Her hair is coming in beautifully and Kate is now ready for her forever home. She is very active, loves to take walks and her toys. She loves to play and gets along well with dogs of all sizes. She will play hard and then loves to snuggle in her human's lap. Kate is crate trained when home alone and fully housebroken. She is a smart girl and very treat motivated.
Julianne was rescued after she was not being properly cared for. Once we took her into our care it was clear that she was desperate for human interaction but still so wary of it. Julianne is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 09/21/16. She is well on the right track towards a happy and healthy life. Julianne would be a wonderful addition to any family that is on the calmer and quieter side. She is working on house breaking and will need time to warm up to larger dogs. She is very sweet and enjoys relaxing and/or exploring around the house. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Smudge is a young female that was found as a stray in East Texas. She is about 6 months old. She was lucky enough to be found by a good Samaritan right before the cold weather hit. Smudge is getting used to other animals and will be spayed soon. She is very people friendly and uses a litterbox.
Benjamin is a young DMH mix with an estimated birth date of 9/27/21. He was won over by a good Samaritan who found him outside a local business. He is very timid still and is warming up in his fosters home. He will need a cat savvy owner who can continue to give him plenty of attention. He is litterbox trained and is current on vetting.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.