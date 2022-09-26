Betty White is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees mix who had been spotted roaming the streets of East Texas for some time. We spent weeks trying to capture her after seeing her dodging cars in high traffic areas. Betty White is now in the care of the SPCA of East Texas. Betty is being treated for heartworms and has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. At the moment she is leery of people and will need a dog savvy owner to work with her. Betty White weighs 47 pounds. Due to her history of escaping, we will only review application that have 6-foot or higher privacy fencing. Betty White is a work in progress but we are excited to help her find a loving home.
Dolly is a beautiful Pit Bull Terrier mix with a birth date of 9/22/2015. She is an extremely athletic and goofy girl. She would love home that has a yard for her to run around. She will need to be the only animal in her home. She loves toys, walks, and belly rubs. She is very smart, knows several commands, and is already house broken.
April is a 47-pound, 2-year-old Labrador mix that we rescued from Marion County. April has been fully vetted including spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She is being treated for heartworms. She is a sweet girl. She is timid and shy at first but warms up quickly. April walks well on a leash and seems to enjoy outside time with people (and a dip in the pool afterwards)! . She enjoys the company of other dogs (male or female) . She will require a fenced in backyard April likes to snuggle on her blankets. She is motivated by yummy treats and belly rubs.
Lenny is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 2/2/22. He was surrendered to our rescue after being caught off of a property that was overwhelmed with cats. He has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. We have not introduced him to other animals yet but feel like he would be fine with a little time! Lenny will need an indoor home where he can live out his life in the safety of a home.
Paloma has been fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas. Can you open your heart and home to this BEAUTIUFL girl!? She is still very young with an estimated birth date of 4/12/22. She was found on the side of the road, left inside of a box. Luckily, a good Samaritan spotted the box and brought her to our rescue! Paloma has not been around dogs but would be okay around them with plenty adjusting time. She has been around other cats and needs to be introduced correctly. Paloma is needing an indoor home. We do not allow declawing.