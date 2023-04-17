Curtis is a playful young gentleman. He is a Labrador Retriever mix with a black and white coat. He is 2 years and 8 months old and loves to please. He walks great on a leash and warms up to everyone he meets quickly. Curtis enjoys his play time with the other dogs and people. His ideal match would be someone who likes to adventure out into the great outdoors.
Tessa was born in our care, but that didn’t phase her enjoyment of life. Tessa is a Domestic Short Hair with tortie coloring. She is now 3 years and 8 months old and ready to find her forever family. She has been in foster care, so she knows all the rules of the house. She would be a great match for anyone who enjoys a little extra warmth around the house.
Mewchi is a brand-new cat to our roster. He was brought to us by a member of the community that had been feeding him from their porch. Mewchi is a 23-week-old Domestic Short Hair with tabby and white fur. He is very friendly with people and loves affection. He still needs a little time before we can adopt him out, but he is coming soon.
Simon was brought to us from a pretty bad situation but is doing much better now. When he came to us, he was very malnourished and hurt, but has since recovered. Simon is a Mastiff mix with a brindle coat. Right now, he is 7 years old and weighs 93 lbs. He has been vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered, and he is ready to find his forever home.
Waldo is a good boy looking for a good home. He is very smart and likes trail walks. He is friendly with other dogs and people, but can be a bit shy at first, so give him some time if you adopt or foster him. Waldo is a Pointer mix with a white and black coat and is only 2 years old. He would be great for a family that likes to play outside and with toys.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.