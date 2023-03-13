Big Red is a 2-year-old Redbone Coonhound mix with an estimated birth date of 12/9/20. He is house and kennel trained. He is working on leash training. He is very friendly but would do best as the only dog in his home. Unfortunately, he was relinquished to the SPCA of East Texas after his family was not able to provide him with proper care. He came to us skin and bones and was put on a refeeding program. Big Red would do best in a home with a yard where he can run and play, helping to burn some of his playful energy.
Shay Shay is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 2/21/18. She was recently rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. She is very sweet and gets along great with other dogs. Right now, we are focusing on helping her to lose some weight. She is heartworm positive and will be treated soon. We can see Shay Shay being someone's best companion dog.
April is a 47 lb, 2.5 year old Labrador mix that we rescued from Marion County. April has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She is currently undergoing treatment for heartworms. April is such a sweet girl and has been overlooked by many. She is very shy when you first meet her but will warm up quickly. She is motivated by yummy treats and belly rubs. April walks well on a leash and seems to enjoy outside time with people (and a dip in the pool afterwards)! She enjoys the company of other dogs both male or female. She will require a fenced in yard in her new home. April is the total package and cannot wait to snuggle up with you for movie night.
Bunny is around 6 months of age and is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 9/1/22. Bunny is just a sweetheart. She is very affectionate and loves people. Bunny was living in a cat colony in East Texas before she was brought into our program. We are looking for an indoor only home.
Hoppo is around 6 months old and is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 9/1/22. Hoppo is a very friendly kitty. He loves getting head rubs and enjoys all affection. Hoppo was living in a cat colony in East Texas before he was brought into our program. We are looking for an indoor only home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.