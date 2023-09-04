Cara is a Rottweiler/Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 12/9/17. Are you looking for a dog to play fetch and snuggle with you on the couch? Cara may be a good choice. Cara has a medium energy level and love car rides and does great in the car. Going out for chicken nugget is her favorite. Then she likes to crash on the couch and sleep. We know she would do best in a home without cats because she is just a little too curious about them. Cara may be a good fit for a calm , older dog but a meet-and-greet is required as she can be selective. Cara is housebroken and knows the commands of “sit” and “down”.
Journey was the only female of the J Litter that was dumped in Wood County, Texas. Her great tri-color coat and fun mask gives her a happy expression. Journey is a loving, playful Cur/Terrier mix with an estimated DOB of 11/29/2022. She currently weighs 37 lbs so she will be a medium breed adult when she is fully grown. Journey loves to play with all kinds of dog friends and has normal puppy energy. She settles easily and will most likely have lower energy needs when she is an adult. Journey is a water girl and would enjoy being a lake buddy with you. Journey would be great with kids, adults and basically everyone. She is working on housebreaking, basic puppy manners and leash training.
Claudia was found the day after the 4th of July digging for food inside a dumpster. They never found the owner and came to the SPCA for assistance. We have taken Claudia under our care and she is now healthy, parasite free and loving all the attention. She is 11 weeks and weigh about 13 lbs at this time. She is a curious puppy that loves to play.. alot. She would love to be a part of an active household with children, other dogs or a person that is an active walker/runner. Claudia likes to explore the world with that active nose so she could also be a great hiking companion. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccines and microchipped.
Asher is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 4/21/23. He is going to be neutered when age appropriate and is current on all vaccinations. He has been around both dogs and cats and does well with other friendly animals. He is searching for an indoor home.
Bridgette is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 5/20/23. She was really small and ill when her foster mom found her living under a bridge. With the love, attention, and medical care she received, she thrived into a healthy and spunky kitten. She has a strong spirit, and is a social butterfly. She is an intent listener; her eyes will focus on you. Her favorite thing in the world is an empty paper towel roll. She chases and pounces on her small fluffy mouse, shrimp toy, and plastic ball with a bell inside.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.