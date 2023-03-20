Monica is a Shepherd /Husky mix. Her breed is a super loyal and a loving family member. Monica is one of six girls known as the Mambo No. 5. We know mom is a large breed Shepherd/Husky, dad is not known. Monica's foster said she is an energetic, leader of the litter. The first one to grab the toy and go and the other littermates try to keep up. Monica is super smart and would excel in puppy classes. She is doing well with her socialization, housebreaking and crate training.
Yeller is still with us after two years. She is a beautiful girl with an estimated birth date of 5/15/18. She has the most precious face and eyes that captivate you. She weighs roughly 11 lbs. Her laid back and friendly personality makes her an excellent house cat. She would do well in a multi-pet home as long as the other animals give her space when she needs it.
Xenia is more than ready to land herself in a forever home. She is six months old. We are looking for an indoor home for Xenia as she has come to our rescue from a cat colony in Tyler, TX. Xenia has been spayed, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. She is very friendly and absolutely loves affection. She will gently nudge your hand for pets. Xenia is litter box trained already and will be a great companion for someone.
Baskin Robbins has been thriving in foster care and stands out in the “ice cream” litter because of her feisty personality, bright intelligence and sweet countenance. Every dog dreams of having sweet almond eyes and a beautifully-colored coat like hers. She is cuddly and social; she keeps things interesting with a lot to say in a very interesting vocal range of sounds. She is energetic and enjoys the company of and competition with people, other dogs and cats. She looks forward to running, chasing and playing fetch in the freedom of her new backyard. It won’t be long before Baskin Robbins is potty-trained and has her puppy manners down-pat. She will be easy to train and is ready to be a blessing to her forever home! Baskin Robbins has a birth date of 12/5/22 and is a Labrador mix.
Cara was found pregnant and severely underweight by a good Samaritan. Here babies have since been adopted and now it's Cara's turn! Cara is a Rottweiler/Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 12/9/17. Even though she is 5 years old she still needs regular exercise because she is an energetic gal. Cara will need a fenced in yard so she can run and play. She will need a proper introduction to other dogs. Cara has been fully vetted and we are treating her for heartworms.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.