Ollie is a 3-year-old Plott/Lab mix. Ollie loves his humans; however he would be best in a home without young kids. He is a bit dog selective so would have to be introduced correctly with other dogs.
Tag A Long is a love bug. He is growing up so fast. How does one tiny puppy end up wandering the streets of Hawkins Texas all alone. Thankfully he was rescued by a good Samaritan who helped him feel better after being starved and neglected and was brought to the SPCA of East Texas. Tag-A-Long desires to be a lifelong companion. We believe he is a Labrador/Pit Bull Mix and he has an estimated birth date of 7/12/2022. Tag-A-Long has not mastered house training but is doing well using puppy pads. He sleeps quietly in his kennel and really likes soft fluffy beds that he can cuddle up in to keep warm. His next favorite thing is toys! Lots and lots of toys all to himself that he can carry around and squeak. Any family or a single person willy to dedicate a little time to give him basic training would be a great benefit since we already know Tag-A-Long is going to be a great family dog.
Skippy has lived his short life as an outdoor cat on the streets of East Texas. He was brought to our facility after being found with a horrible injury. Unfortunately, his injury was so sever that there was absolutely no way to save it and we did have to amputate his leg. Since his surgery he has had time to heal and is adapting to the indoor life. He will tolerate being petted but will need an extremely patient owner who will give him plenty of time to adjust (everything is new to him.) He is not a lap cat and really likes his space. A cat Savvy family will be great for him. He is going to need time and assistance to feel comfortable in his new home. We estimate Skippy to have a birth date of 5/3/21.
Gilda appeared out of nowhere on the back porch of an SPCA cat foster. As soon as the door opened, I came right in and started rubbing legs and purring. I quickly found the litter box and took over the master bed, ousting the resident cat! I am an ultra-friendly cat with beautiful markings and the sweetest face. I love to play! I'm a bit bossy and would be a good addition to a home without other cats. I am very companionable and enjoy being close to my human. Gilda's disposition leads us to believe she may do well with dogs. She's just as comfortable in a quiet home as well as one with children.
Yeller is almost 4 years old and is a DSH mix. Yeller is searching for her forever home after her owner passed away. She has a shy yet laid back demeanor. She lived in a home with several other cats and got along well with everyone. She has not been around dogs.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.