As far back as Alvin Gordon can remember, he always wanted to become a police officer. For over six years, he’s secured those dreams of being in law enforcement.
But now, another dream is a reality: Gordon recently received his first K-9 partner, Blaze, a 2 ½-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Gordon is a Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office deputy and soon-to-be K-9 handler this fall. His career began at the Lindale Police Department, and he’s worked at the constable’s office since March 15.
“I love helping people every way I can,” he said. “And what better way to help than being a cop.”
The current K-9 handler for the constable’s office, Kevin Petty, is looking to retire his K-9 named Hunter soon. With Hunter’s retirement coming up, the office made plans for Gordon to receive a K-9 partner.
Through a donation from the Whitehouse Police Department, Gordon is set to become a K-9 handler quicker than expected.
Gordon said it was about eight months to a year sooner than planned, but it was “kind of hard to turn it down.”
“It was always a dream of mine. It’s coming to life and it’s pretty exciting,” he said.
On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved an in-kind service donation of $12,500 from the city of Whitehouse for Blaze to become partners with Gordon at the constable’s office.
Whitehouse Police Department Chief Paul Robeson said the department’s K-9 handler left for another police job.
Robeson then reached out to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office to help find an agency in need of a K-9.
“I was looking for a department that needed a K-9 and through the District Attorney’s Office we were directed to the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office,” Robeson said.
Through this transfer, Blaze, whose former name was Fido, can continue helping Smith County law enforcement.
“The first thing that came to mind is I feel good that we’re able to help another department, especially in Smith County,” Robeson said. “K-9 Blaze is able to help out many agencies throughout Smith County.”
The pup is already bonding with Gordon’s family. Gordon and his wife, Jamie, have three daughters, 10-year-old Breelynn and 6-year-old twins Brynna and Briley.
The daughters love the K-9 so much that they even gave him the new name.
“It used to be, ‘hey daddy,” Gordon said. “Now it’s ‘hey daddy, where’s Blaze?”
Gordon said Blaze is a joy to be around with his laid-back personality. He follows his commands in Czech and loves playing fetch.
“He’s really friendly,” he said. “We have a lot of luck around Smith County with K-9s being friendly.”
To become a certified handler, Gordon and K-9 Blaze will go to Pacesetter K9 LLC in Liberty Hill in September so Gordon can learn how to take care of his partner.
As a K-9 officer, Blaze is able to locate drugs, track suspects and bite in case of a dangerous situation.
By about mid-October, Gordon should have the certification he needs to hit the streets with Blaze.
“He’s awesome,” Gordon said. “We haven’t had any issues with him. I’m excited and I can’t wait.”
For now, Gordon and Blaze are together at home and work roughly 24/7 to help Blaze get accustomed to Gordon as his new handler.
Gordon said he’s received a lot of help from Petty on how to approach being on K-9 handler. Petty currently has K-9 Hunter and served as the handler for K-9 Ogar, who was killed during a traffic stop in 2016.
“K-9 Hunter’s an excellent dog,” Gordon said. “I love that he’s helping me with Blaze because I want him to help me reach that level.”
Gordon added that he’s gotten helpful input from other East Texas K-9 officers in the area.
“It’s been a really nice transition to this,” he said. “The K-9 guys around here are like family.”
Once their training is complete, Gordon hopes he can take Blaze around to area schools like Lindale ISD to educate students.
“I’m looking forward to working with him,” he said. “Learning how he works and vice versa. Going out into the community and helping out the best we can.”