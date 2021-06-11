Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shared a family photo featuring their 4-month-old daughter.
On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée both shared on Instagram family photos, showing the first public photos of Sterling Skye Mahomes' face.
Patrick Mahomes captioned his post "Hello, World," while Matthews wrote, "Hi, my name is Sterling."
In March, Matthews shared posted on Instagram a photo of Patrick Mahomes holding their young daughter. The caption stated, "Ster is 1 month."
Sterling was born on Feb. 20 weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.