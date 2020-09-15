Despite going virtual this year for its annual celebration week, the local nonprofit, PATH, is continuing to spread the message about its services offered year round.
This year, PATH Week is being celebrated through Friday.
Executive Director Andrea Wilson said the nonprofit's staff is trying to do everything they can to get the word out about the services and its place in the Tyler community.
PATH’s services include emergency assistance, basic medical services, permanent supportive and transitional housing, income tax assistance and child mentoring.
PATH also offers a food pantry and holds seasonal drives for diapers, coats for children, fans and personal care items to provide other assistance to those in need.
Due to COVID-19, both the annual luncheon and awards ceremony honoring people who have contributed to PATH was postponed to mid-September 2021.
The organization is also celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
"Our services have changed, but what hasn't changed is our heart for helping folks in Tyler who are in need," Wilson said.
Throughout this week, PATH, also known as People Attempting to Help, is sharing stories on Facebook and other social media platforms of how its services have impacted the local community in need.
PATH has also posted signs throughout Tyler to spread the message about PATH Week, she said.
Wilson said PATH began an emergency relief fund in March to help those in need especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want to be able to continue to meet those needs for another 35 years," she said.
People can make donations to PATH at pathhelps.com.