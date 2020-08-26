More East Texans in need will be able to beat the heat thanks to the generosity of a community donor to the local nonprofit, PATH.
On Wednesday, TXU Energy presented PATH with a $10,000 check to PATH, also known as People Attempting to Help, to provide fans and A/C units for households in need.
Through the funding, PATH purchased several box fans, a chiller for the homeless population to cool off near the PATH entrance and A/C units for transitional housing.
PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson said the nonprofit distributes 1,000 fans per season to help those in need.
“In this Texas heat, to someone without air conditioning, fans are life-saving,” she said.
The donation is a part of TXU’s Beat the Heat program, which partners with community service organizations to promote safety awareness and energy conservation. For 20 years, TXU has provided about $70,000 of energy aid to PATH annually to help area neighbors pay their electric bills.
“TXU is a proud partner with PATH and proud to be a part of the Beat the Heat program,” Connie Schaefer, area sales executive for TXU Energy, said.
The donation from TXU helps PATH continues its efforts to provide fans through September, Wilson said.
“It allows us to continue fan distribution beyond when we would normally run out of fans,” Wilson said. “We rely on the support from our community partners to be able to make this kind of program happen.”