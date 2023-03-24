AUSTIN – The United Heritage Charity Foundation employee-led board recently announced its partnership with PATH, a Tyler-based nonprofit organization that is dedicated to empowering the citizens of East Texas by providing them with the resources and services they need to become self-sufficient, successful, individuals and families.
Established in 1985, PATH has been a beacon of hope for individuals and families in need by bridging the gap and providing personalized support to empower its East Texas neighbors to thrive in their community.
The Charity Foundation is committed to supporting charitable organizations that align with its goals and objectives to strengthen communities in Central and East Texas. Through this partnership, PATH will receive unrestricted funds to support its various initiatives, including an updated playground for children living in their transitional housing, as well as other essential resources and services. PATH is also home to the largest regional food bank. The charity organizes yearly drives to provide people in need with basic necessities.
Chelsea Schrimpf, Chairman of the United Heritage Charity Foundation, expressed her excitement about the partnership.
“As the needs of the Credit Union’s members evolve, strengthening the relationships UHCU has with charitable organizations ensures that we continue to align ourselves towards specific goals and stay aware of what is happening in the community,” she said.
Over the years, the Charity Foundation has donated more than $2 million to support local charities in Central and East Texas. The foundation’s top priority is to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in need. By partnering with PATH, the Foundation is contributing to a deserving organization that positively impacts East Texas communities, making a significant difference in the lives of those they serve.
The United Heritage Charity Foundation is committed to backing projects and organizations that enhance the quality of life in its communities. We are excited about the positive impact that our partnership with PATH will have, and we look forward to continuing to support organizations that make a difference in the lives of others.