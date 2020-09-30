The local nonprofit PATH will kick off its annual Coats for Kids drive Thursday to help kids stay warm as the weather gets cooler.
This year, there will be several locations to drop off gently used coats, but the distribution of coats will become a drive-thru.
People can begin dropping off the coats at the following places: Altra Federal Credit Union locations (2815 WSW Loop 323, 5523 Troup Highway and 8976 S. Broadway Ave.), Comet Cleaners, Hart’s Cleaners, Progress Cleaners, Regency Cleaners, Shannon’s Cleaners, The Cleaning Company, VIP Cleaners and PATH.
Registration for receiving a coat begins Thursday at PATH. Parents and guardians must bring valid ID of any kind for their child, such as a birth certificate, social security card, school ID or report card, and their own photo ID. The registration period ends Oct. 29.
“Coats For Kids is one of our favorite events of the year,” PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson said. “So even with the restrictions of COVID-19, PATH remains committed to making sure that our youngest neighbors in need have a warm coat this winter. There’s no greater feeling than seeing the smile of a child who just received a new coat, and appreciative family members who are relieved to not make a choice between buying a coat or groceries.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s distribution will be held at PATH, located at 402 W. Front St. in Tyler, via a drive-thru pickup.
Appointments for pickup will be scheduled for Nov. 9 to 12 and Nov. 16 to 19 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. These appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis at the time of registration.
People cannot try on the coats this year, and children are not required to attend the distribution to get a coat. PATH is also asking that new coat donations are made through monetary means or online shopping to limit in-person transactions.
To donate or see PATH’s Coats for Kids wish list, visit PATHHelps.org/CoatsForKids.