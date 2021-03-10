Many mothers across East Texas struggle on a monthly basis to buy diapers for their infants.
Although several non-profit organizations exist in the region, PATH is the only East Texas entity that provides diapers.
During all of the month of March and April, PATH is hosting a diaper drive, and according to Development Administrative Assistant Cate Carrejo, the need for diaper donations is dire.
“In this area, other than the diaper bank in Dallas, no organization provides diapers except for PATH. It’s one of the most requested resources that we get in our drive-thru pantry,” Carrejo said. “Dozens of people ask for diapers a day. It’s a really pervasive need, and one of those things you would not think about.”
The diapers collected during the months of March and April are stored for use for the entire year. By this point in the year, their diaper supply is extremely low, Carrejo said.
“Here in East Texas we have a higher instance of poverty than we see nationwide,” Carrejo said. “Mothers in poverty report a 36% rate of running out of diapers at some point every month due to financial inaccessibility. Diapers cost an average of $80 a month, and generally are very inaccessible for low income families.”
At this moment, diapers of all sizes are needed, and reusable diapers are not accepted.
Anyone who is in need of receiving a diaper donation can access resources at the PATH drive-thru. No proof of income or reasoning is needed, however they do request to see identification.
PATH is partnering with several local organizations to raise awareness for the diaper drive, including Altra Federal Credit Union.
Those who wish to donate diapers can drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any of the three Altra locations in Tyler, or at the PATH drive-thru pantry Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Altra Federal Credit Union Addresses
- 2815 W Southwest Loop 323
- 8976 S Broadway Ave
- 5523 Troup Highway
PATH Address
- 402 W Front St.
Donations can also be made on the PATH Amazon Wish List at https://amzn.to/2OcVhyl .