A drive to give box fans to residents to help fight the summer heat and reduce utility costs has started in Tyler.
Residents call the nonprofit PATH, also known as People Attempting To Help, when temperatures begin to rise in summer. Many of them cannot afford the extra utility cost associated with the heat, said Cate Carrejo, PATH development administrative assistant.
“I think we are experiencing some serious weather extremes this year,” she said. “Personally, I hope people are seeing and feeling that in a new way that will hopefully help them empathize and know how tough it is to have an air conditioner and you can't afford to turn it on.”
Disposable income remains the same from month-to-month and some people do not have it in their budget to pay $200 to $300 for utilities, Carrejo said. People are just trying to stay cool, and providing them with box fans is PATH's way to help.
PATH’s goal is to give out 1,000 fans each year, last year they gave out approximately 775 fans, she said. The summer fan drive continues until people quit asking for fans, or until supply runs out.
There are a few ways to donate fans, Carrejo said. It's as easy as telling Home Depot that you want to donate a fan at check out for the cost of $15 and letting them handle the rest, or going online and donating.
PATH partners with Home Depot because they have a manufacturing distribution deal with Lasko, a company that makes the box fans, she said. Fan donations made there are held by Home until they can be picked up.
“You can also choose to bring it to PATH,” she said. “We love when people do that too because then we can walk them around the building if they want to or come talk to them about volunteer opportunities.”
While a lot of the fans they receive are the Lasko brand, they accept any type of box fan for the donation, she said. They try to standardize as much as possible so everyone receives the same kind of thing.
PATH reopened to the public three months ago, allowing their client choice food pantry, which is where the distribution of their summer fan drive takes place, to open back up, she said.
For those who want to get involved, volunteer shifts are every Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“We try to work with people with their schedules and get people plugged in however,” Carrejo said.
More ways to volunteer, including working in the food pantry and at the Coats For Kids drive, can be found on the PATH website.
PATH helps the community in numerous other ways including rent and utility assistance, the COVID-19 emergency rent assistance program, vision assistance, emergency and long term prescription programs and dental assistance, Carrejo said.