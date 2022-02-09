PATH (People Attempting To Help) has announced the 2022 Mardi Gras Celebration and its court.
Each year, to fundraise and give others the opportunity to get involved in raising money, PATH hosts a Mardi Gras Celebration and chooses eight community members to nominate for a chance to become king and queen. The person who raises the most money gets crowned. Only two are chosen, one king and one queen.
Leslie Watson, development director at PATH, said one of the reasons the event was created was to connect with young professionals in the community and to connect with different audiences.
“Young professionals are great potential board members, potential volunteers, potential supporters, in whatever way that may look like. The event was kind of created around that,” Watson said.
Each young professional is under the age of 40, involved in the community, has a social media presence and often has an established connection with PATH.
“They all bring different things to the table, different ways of fundraising, different ideas, different interests,” she said.
Last year, nominees held auctions and community events to help raise the most money to win the crown. The person with the most votes, which are entered by donating, takes home the title.
In its fourth year of holding the event, the court announced Thursday, includes Erika Gonzalez, realtor and business owner; LaToyia Jordan, visionary and founder of I Am Beautiful Movement and CEO of BAM Woman Magazine and Media consulting firm and Toyia Thrives Enterprises; Jarad Kent, Tyler native and attorney, Alicia Lansford, chief mission officer at the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind in Tyler; Austin Luce, managing director of Means Luce Properties; Meg Matus, owner of Rotolo’s; Martin Orrostieta, loan originator at the Mortgage House; and Jamey Whitley, realtor at Shilling Real Estate.
As of Tuesday morning, Lansford was leading the court with a total of $957 fundraised. Together, the court has already raised $4,763. Each person has set their own goal, totaling nearly $40,000.
Watson money from the benefit goes back to support the programs and services PATH provides in the community.
This years’ celebration will be held at the same place as last year, ETX Brewing Company on March 3 from 6 to 10 p.m.