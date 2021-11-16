People Attempting to Help kicked off its annual blanket drive on Monday with the goal of keeping as many families as possible warm this winter.
“PATH makes every effort to help families stay warm through the winter,” said Andrea Wilson, PATH executive director. “By distributing blankets to families, we’re able to help them possibly save on their utility bills or provide warmth to people who simply cannot afford to turn their heat on.”
During winter storm Uri late last winter, PATH gave out all its blankets and is now in need of more donations to replenish its supply, Wilson said.
“We usually start the winter off with kind of a back-stock, but last winter was really tough and we ran through it,” she said.
As of Monday, Wilson said the organization had a number of donations. PATH typically gives out around 1,200 blankets during a winter season, but Wilson said the more people they can help, the better.
“It's really hard to say how many blankets we could hand out because we just pass out as many as we have,” Wilson said. “If we had 1,500, we might be able to pass out 1,500. We definitely have the need.”
Blankets that are large and thick, such as sherpa or fleece blankets, to keep someone who may be exposed to the elements warm are ideal, according to PATH. Donated blankets must be new.
Blankets will be distributed throughout the winter as supplies last, Wilson said. Distribution of blankets will begin in early January. PATH distributes one blanket to each family and they can receive one every other year, Wilson added.
Those in need of a blanket can visit the PATH office, 402 W. Front St.
Monetary donations for the blanket drive can also be made by visiting https://www.pathhelps.org/blanketdrive-2/