After more than five years of laying the groundwork and over $45,000 raised, Chapel Hill High School has opened its new agriculture facility.
Chapel Hill ISD held an unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday afternoon at the ag barn, showing a dream come true and displaying how Chapel Hill’s Future Farmers of America students will learn and apply the importance of agriculture in today’s society.
“We want to shape the lives of each child in Chapel Hill,” Chapel Hill High School principal Jason Caldwell said. “So it’s really important that we teach our students how to advocate for themselves and for each other and to be active members of our community. We are very proud of the way they went out and advocated for themselves and their fellow classmates. They are the ones that led the change of this barn being raised and developed on the property.”
Former Chapel Hill FFA president Kaitlyn King along with the school’s agriculture science teacher, Kenneth Carnes, have made it their mission to get the barn up and running for half a decade and have finally found a means to an end.
An emotional Carnes gave a speech thanking everyone involved in the process, especially the very driven former and current students who he said never gave up on the dream to see the barn completed.
“When I came to work for New Chapel Hill, we didn’t have a facility but we had a lot of interest from kids who wanted to participate but didn’t have the means, whether it was land, money or homeowners associations getting in the way,” Carnes said.
Carnes and King kickstarted the project by securing a $5,000 grant that catapulted their idea and motivated them to continue fighting for grant money. The FFA then shifted its sights on the WoodmenLife grant which in turn solidified $40,000 worth of grant funds to get the barn up and running.
The $45,000 in grants couldn’t help but get the attention of the Chapel Hill ISD School Board which agreed to cover the leftover money needed to see the dream come to fruition.
“People try to give me credit for this but really it doesn’t need to go to me; I was more or less the facilitator in this by telling Kaitlyn to run with her idea,” Carnes said. “A lot of the times with grants, you write them with all the intentions of getting it, but it’s a long shot. But she was able to get it and one thing turned to another and here we are today — to see all the hard work, blood, sweat and tears turn into this amazing facility. It is awesome and we are really excited.”
The state-of-the-art barn houses many animals including but not limited to cattle, pigs, chicken and rabbits.
The barn has multiple bays for the different animals, bleachers for spectators and a classroom for Carnes to teach students about a variety of different animals and activities. Hundreds gathered for the unveiling ceremony including dozens of students, current and former faculty members, alumni, proud parents and others from the community. Guests were given a tour of the facility with livestock exhibits and demonstrations.
“At the end of the day, our focus is the kids and furthering their education. Every kid has a hook — for some it’s the football field, others the basketball court. I can say for me that it was agriculture and I can sit here and say that it’s what made and molded me,” Carnes said. “I loved my agriculture teacher and my animals and that’s what kept me going to school every day. We have a group of students that are passionate about agriculture and furthering their education which helps our goal (as teachers) of building every student’s future.”