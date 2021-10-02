The chant "my body, my choice" could be heard Saturday all around downtown Tyler as women, men and children — some holding signs — marched in opposition of the state's new abortion law.
Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill, bans abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
“The year is 2021 and we are still fighting for our right to be equal in society," said Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton. "The year is 2021, and we’re still fighting for equal pay for equal work. The year is 2021 and we're still fighting for the right to control our bodies. How could this be?”
The event in Tyler was part of rallies across the country Saturday in opposition of abortion restrictions.
Nancy Nichols, organizer of the march, said Texas Republicans have decided women cannot make the right decision about their own bodies.
She added that in 1965, abortion was outlawed. Birth control pills were only given to married women with permission from husbands, rape victims often kept quiet and women were subordinate to their husbands.
Women could not control their pregnancies, and because of this, they could not control their lives, she said.
Since that time, equality for women has come far, and it is important to continue pushing for full equality and granting control of a woman's body to herself, Nichols said. The turnout at the Tyler march shows that people recognize this, she said.
“Our mission here today is as pertinent as it was in 1965 during the civil rights movement, and that is to raise the quality of life for all women and men,” said Shirley McKellar, District 3 Tyler councilwoman. “But today, it’s about you, the women.”
Marching for the rights of women, especially now with the changes put into effect by SB8, is essential in protecting them, said Tyler resident Georgia Thomas.
Hector Garza, Democratic deputy county chair, said as someone with sisters, daughters, a mother, a grandmother and other influential women in his life, he stands for their rights.
“Today, men across the nation unite with you, and we will be your lightning, we will be your lightning followed by your thunderous voice,” he said. “May your thunder be heard today, may it be heard all across the nation.”
The goal is to make sure women are able to be the best they can be and have the right to make decisions about their bodies and the health care they deserve, McKellar said.
“Ladies and gentlemen, let's put on our boots and let's march down the streets and show East Texas that women have the right to decide what they want to do with their body,” she said.
Nichols said that for weeks, the march in Tyler was the only one planned, and now, “it has spread to hundreds of marches in Texas, but here's where the power started.”