Cody Bowman first talked about being an “Army man” at the young age of five. Every Halloween he would dress up like a soldier and dream of donning that uniform for real in the future.
The little boy grew into a charismatic young adult who was a natural athlete and excelled at every sport.
“Cody never met a stranger, loved to hunt, fish and basically do anything that involved being outside. He had dreams of spending his entire life in the military,” said father Robert Rohde.
In 2012, at the age of eighteen, Bowman made his dream come true and enlisted in the Army.
Bowman advanced quickly in the service but at the age of 23, lost part of his hand in a training accident. Bowman began to suffer symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder, commonly known as PTSD. Bowman was still active duty so he refused to talk about what he was going through. After all, the military doesn’t like signs of weakness.
At this time he was working on a pilot program with the Defense Department on Global Cyber Terrorism. The program was only supposed to go a couple months but because he excelled at this job they extended it to nine months.
The military was about to extend his assignment again when everything changed.
On March 18, 2019, Sergeant Cody Bowman took his own life.
That night he had left the house, called his wife and said he didn’t want to go on. Although she called the police and his phone was tracked within a couple of minutes, by the time they got to him, it was too late.
Enter Mission 22, and the commitment Bowman's parents made to end veteran suicide.
“When my wife Barbie and I got to the base we met with the Chaplin and during that meeting he told us about Mission 22,” said father Robert Rohde. “What really upset us is when we talked to other members of his unit, they had never heard of Mission 22 or the services they could provide to veterans. Barbie signed up to be a Mission 22 Ambassador that day and I signed up the following week.”
“After being Ambassadors for eight months or so we became Texas State Leaders. Now we travel all over Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma on the weekends setting up our merchandise and information booth trying to raise money and awareness to what is happening to our veterans,” said Rohde. “That’s the purpose of this event today at ETX Brewery here in Tyler.”
The 3rd annual event on Saturday included a silent auction, raffles throughout the day, a 50/50 raffle, a special meal, vendor booths, games and live music with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to Mission 22.
“As someone who has been personally touched by veteran suicide we would like to share our experience, the mission we are on to stop it and how this annual event helps do just that,” said Rohde. “We want the average American citizen to know we are losing our veterans daily. It is our belief that the more people know the more things will be done to lower that number. Our personal mission is to end veteran suicide so no parents have to go through the pain we do daily; you are not supposed to bury you kids. Barbie and I will be holding this annual event until the number of veteran suicides is zero.”
Mission 22 is a national community supporting active service members, veterans, and their family members, through three areas of focus including support and treatment programs, social impact, and memorials.
Elderheart Inc. is the 501C3 behind Mission 22. Its Board of Directors is comprised of Special Forces operators Magnus Johnson and Mike Kissel along with Infantryman Brad Hubbard. Because of their personal battles with PTSD and TBI, they have made it their mission to raise awareness, enlist support, and end veteran suicide in America.
For more information, visit www.mission22.com or call 503-908-8505.