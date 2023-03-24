As azaleas continue to bloom throughout the community, the Palette of Roses Art League kicked off its own springtime attraction, Tyler Blooms, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Southside Bank in Downtown Tyler.
“We wanted to align with everything blooming in the springtime here, so that’s why we call it Tyler Blooms,” said president of Palette of Roses Art League, Diâne Reis.
Tyler Blooms is a four-week art show featuring 40 local artists who have focused their attention on the natural beauty in the community of Tyler.
“We have a lot of talented artists in this community,” said the publicity chair of Palette of Roses Art League, Christie Joy.
The Palette of Roses Art League is a nonprofit organization, established with a purpose of providing a forum for area artists to interact with artist demonstrators as well as with each other.
“There is no competitiveness among the artists here and it’s so great… everyone works together to support each other,” Joy said.
In its 71st year, Palette of Roses Art League is always looking for ways to celebrate and educate about art, whether it’s an annual art show or year-round display at the Tyler Rose Museum.
“We want people to be excited about art and support the local artists,” Reis said. “We’ve been around since 1952 and most people are still surprised that Tyler has an art league.”
Reis said one of the main goals of the Palette Of Roses Art League is to bring art and art education opportunities to the public.
The art league has patrons who donate to the cause, as well as a growing number of artists but they want to continue to grow.
“We went from 40 to 130 members in a year… and that’s pretty good,” Joy said.
The 40 local artists were challenged by the art league to come up with their interpretation of what they see in Tyler for the art show’s theme.
“Art is an opportunity to create something beautiful… it’s an interpretation of what we see in the world,” Reis said.
While visitors come for miles to see what nature created with the floral beauty of Tyler, observing a local artist’s composition of the community can have an effect.
“Our goal is to encourage people to see what art is,” Reis said.
The art gallery will be March 24 - April 28 and will be presented inside Southside Bank on the Downtown Square during its business hours, where all the art is up for sale but the show itself is free and open to the public.
During the art show, Friday mornings will feature coffee with the artists from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for anyone interested in coming to talk about art and enjoy a personal tour.
The show continues to be open daily during bank hours Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are excited about our partnership with Southside Bank and the ability to display art that is also for sale in their beautiful downtown Gallery,” Reis said.
Tyler Bloom’s featured artists include: Kayley Aldredge, Marty Allen, Ingrid Boeker, Heather Burris, Herb Bryant, Donna Cariker, Jane Casey, Wincie Caskey, Peggy Coston, Ann Dixon, Vicki Fears, April Green, Valery Guignon, Aaron Hinds, Amanda Hukhill, Mollie Jones, Terry Bradford-Kennewell, Christie Joy, Teri Liptak, Janice Manning, Carrie McFerron, Slyvia Morse, Stephanie Nickel, Sandy Pannett, Robert Puschautz, Liz Reese, Susie Robb, Tina Saczek, Linda Schooley, Judy Seamonds, Deborah Setser, Esther Solly, Alicia Stanley, Pat Taylor, Frank Tillman and Lauri Thomas.