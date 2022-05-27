A Palestine ISD student has an NBA-level opportunity — in math.
A.M. Story Intermediate School student Jayden Prayor was selected out of 150,000 students to compete next month in the NBA Math Hoops National Championship in Philadelphia.
Palestine ISD spokeswoman Larissa Loveless said Jayden put together a video showing his leadership skills and was chosen to represent Texas ACE (Afterschool Centers on Education) at the championship during an all-expenses-paid trip.
The NBA Math Hoops Program leverages the game of basketball and the NBA and WNB to engage students with math and social-emotional learning skills through a board game, curriculum, digital game, mobile app and community program, Loveless said.
Jayden said Math Hoops isn’t a regular board game. He said his favorite thing about the game is when he and others have fun while competing.
“I am excited about going to Philadelphia,” Jayden said. “I keep thinking that I will meet NBA players and how my mom will react to going,” he said.
Shaunda Pryor said she is proud of her son and is excited about the trip.
“Jayden is excited and honored to represent Texas and compete at this level,” she said. “He has shown me how to play NBA Math Hoops. He loves it and I'm so proud of him and his achievement.”
Jayden is also a member of his campus mentor/mentee program.
Mentor and Texas ACE Family Engagement Specialist Stephanie Wickware said ACE is a grant-funded afterschool program offered at five Palestine ISD campuses.
“The purpose of the program is to offer academic support, enrichment opportunities, family engagement and education, as well as college and career preparation,” Wickware said. “We partnered with Palestine Mentoring this year at our A.M. Story Intermediate campus where volunteers served 405 hours mentoring 79 students this school year."
Wickware said is amazed that Jayden was chosen to represent the campus, city and state this year.
“Jayden improved on his goals and completed every lesson and activity to qualify to submit an application,” she said. “I am super proud of him.”
Wickware said she personally can't wait to make the trip to Philadelphia.
“Wow, we are going to Philly. I have a list of things to do while I'm there,” Wickware said. “My sons will join me on the trip and they would like to meet some 76ers players.”
In the State of Texas, the NBA Math Hoops Program currently has 65 educators and 4,285 students participating with the Houston Rockets being a key partner, according to its website nbamathhoops.com.