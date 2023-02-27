PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found in a creek Sunday evening.
Just after 5:30 pm on Sunday, officers responded to a wooded area off Highway 155 near Loop 256 after a landowner observed what appeared to be a body in a creek, according to a press release from the department.
Officers arrived and found what appeared to be a dead adult man in the creek. "The body was in the later stages of decomposition," according to police.
Detectives were able to locate an ID in the clothing, which belonged to a 53-year-old male from Tennessee, who was known to be homeless and believed to be living in the woods nearby.
“Right now, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but we are looking at all possibilities,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to contact family members and to confirm the identity. We will not release the identity until that is complete. “
An autopsy was ordered.
The investigation is ongoing.