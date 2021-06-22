The Palestine Police Department is launching a trading card program Saturday during the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Steven Bennett Park.
The program provides Palestine police officers with baseball-type trading cards. The front of the cards will have the officer’s photograph and the back will contain a short biography as well as a personal message to the children. The Cop Card program is for children of 5 to 15 years of age, which does not mean that children of other ages or adults cannot collect the cards. Children of all ages are encouraged to participate.
The Cop Card program is designed to help familiarize the children with the police officers in the community to help establish a trusted bond between the children and the officers. With the officers personally handing out these cards, children may seek out officers and feel comfortable speaking to them.
“We want children to feel comfortable enough to seek out a police officer when a parent is not around if they feel they are in danger or need help,” said Michele Herbert, Palestine Police community liaison.
To keep the children interested in collecting the cards, they must collect all 23 cards to enter a drawing for prizes, which includes a bike, in each age group (5-8 years, 9-12 years, 13-15 years), held at the conclusion of the program. Complete rules and guidelines can be seen at http://bit.ly/PalCopCardProgram. Children entering the drawing must turn in their trading card checklist by Aug.11. The drawing will be held Aug. 12.
Families can collect the cards and through personal interactions with officers on the streets. Once the program is officially started on July 3, officers will carry their respective cards to distribute to youth they meet throughout the city.
Funding for the program was provided by Chris Wilsey of Tennessee Colony. His goal is to help change the negative perception of police officers and shed light on the positive things they do for the community.