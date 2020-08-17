A Palestine man died Saturday night after his vehicle veered into a ditch and struck a tree in Cherokee County.
Xavier Roshad Oliver, 21, was driving a 2000 Buick Lucerne north on County Road 3108 about five miles northeast of Jacksonville. For an unknown reason, his vehicle veered to its left and went off the road into west ditch, where it struck a tree, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Oliver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Jacksonville, DPS said
The wreck is under investigation.